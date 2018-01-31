LONDON — Watched by the Premier League's biggest-ever crowd, Tottenham scored one of the competition's fastest goals.

Manchester United hadn't even had a chance to touch the ball when Christian Eriksen put the ball in the net after 10.5 seconds of a 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

"It feels a bit weird to score from your first touch," Eriksen said.

Jose Mourinho watched aghast. "Ridiculous," was the United manager's assessment.

But not quite as hard to fathom as the second goal.

On a night when Mourinho's side was outrun and new recruit Alexis Sanchez struggled to make an impact, United's pitiful performance was summed up by the own-goal that sealed Tottenham's win. Phil Jones inadvertently turned Kieran Trippier's cross into his own net in the 28th minute when the United defender was under no immediate pressure.

It was a damaging defeat for Mourinho's team, with Manchester City allowed to surge 15 points clear of its second-place neighbour by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-0.

This was rarely a contest in front of 81,978 at Tottenham's temporary north London home for the season.

Tottenham set the tone with its explosive start, producing the third fastest goal since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

After the kickoff, Jan Vertonghen's high, long pass from inside his own half reached Harry Kane who headed to Dele Alli and the midfielder flicked the ball across for Eriksen to finish.

"We prepare that situation," Pochettino said, "... and give the signal to the opposition that we want to play in the opposition half and dominate the game and put pressure on them."

United should have been more alert, based on its preparations.

"My players have watched the Tottenham kickoff many, many times," Mourinho said. "They know the way they do it and they also know Kane normally starts in a position in front of the line to win some meters. We didn't control it, lost the second ball on the ground and it was a really, really bad goal."

It was timed at only 0.1 seconds slower than Alan Shearer's 2003 10.4-second goal for Newcastle against Manchester City. Tottenham does hold the record, with Ledley King netting after 9.9 seconds at Bradford in 2000.

"One of the criticisms of ourselves over the last couple of weeks was our slow starts, it was something we wanted to improve on and we definitely did today," Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier said. "We were in control of the game from beginning to end, we came out and pressed them and didn't give them any time. They suffered under it."

For a Tottenham side that couldn't even beat fourth-tier Newport in the FA Cup on Saturday — drawing 1-1 — beating United so convincingly reasserted its top-four credentials.

Tottenham is two points outside the Champions League places in fifth, and heads to third-place Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool felt the full force of Tottenham's formidable counterattacking potency in October when Juergen Klopp's side lost 4-1 at Wembley but inconsistency has proved costly.

"You can win a game if you're ready to fight," Pochettino said, reflecting on a third successive home win over United.