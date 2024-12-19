Easton Cowan scored a hat trick to lead Canada to a 7-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship.

Canada pulled away with three goals in an 82-second span late in the first period at TD Place.

Brayden Yager, Andrew Gibson, Berkly Catton and Caden Price had the other goals for the host side.

Leo Braillard scored for Switzerland.

It's the first of three warm-up games for Canada before the tournament kicks off on Boxing Day.

In the other pre-tournament game, Germany blanked Kazakhstan 4-0 in Arnprior, Ont.

Canada will play Finland in the preliminary-round opener at Canadian Tire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.