'Easy decision' for Keefe to go back to struggling Campbell Maple Leafs No. 1 goaltender Jack Campbell will get a second shot at the New Jersey Devils tonight after he allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled in the first period Monday night in Toronto. Head coach Sheldon Keefe says Campbell, who has an .853 save percentage in his last six games, is “in the right mindset and ready to go,” Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a media availability at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday afternoon ahead of tonight’s rematch against the Devils.

A night after he allowed three goals on nine shots and was pulled in the first period, Jack Campbell will get a second shot at the New Jersey Devils.

"It's a great opportunity for him to get right back in there and an opportunity for our team to do a better job in front of him," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "It was a pretty easy decision."

Campbell, who will play in his first All-Star Game later this week, is struggling to find his form after a strong start to the season. He has a save percentage of .853 in his last six games dating back to Jan. 8.

"He's in a good place," Keefe said. "Obviously, he's set a high standard for himself and has high expectations. He's met those expectations throughout this season so any time there's a dip there you want to get back on track and get back to it. That's part of why we're putting him back in the net tonight. He's ready to go. He's in the right mindset. I'm less focused on Jack and more focused on our team. We got to do a better job in front of him and defend a lot better."

Petr Mrazek stopped 19 of 20 shots in relief on Monday night as the Leafs rallied for a 6-4 win at home.

Tuesday will be Toronto's final game before the All-Star break. Keefe politely declined to answer a question about expectations for the second half of the season, because he wanted to keep the focus on the task at hand and tonight's game.

In addressing the players after the win on Monday night in Toronto, Keefe challenged the group to produce a better all-around performance in the rematch against New Jersey.

"We got one game to take care of here," Keefe said in the dressing room. "We know we're still looking to put together a complete effort. We haven't done it here for quite a while. Might as well start off the second half of the season – Game 42 – by doing that just before the break."

Despite winning consistently, the Leafs haven't been playing consistently. During recent games in Colorado, Vegas, St. Louis and New York, the team started well, but then faded down the stretch. In the most recent games against Detroit and New Jersey, Toronto has come out slow and needed to rally.

"We've been a little bit inconsistent with even what our issues have been," Keefe noted. "But the thing that has been great and that shines through in the moments like when you're down is the character of our team to stay with it and keep going and keep playing."

Toronto has allowed the first goal in each of its last three games, matching its longest streak of the season.

Mitch Marner has scored in all six games since returning from the COVID protocol.

"I'm getting into spots and I'm not afraid to shoot it," he said of the personal-best streak. "Before maybe I'd hold onto it for an extra second and try and find another play or something else, but right now I'm just trying, when it touches my stick, [to] one-time it or grip it and rip it."

If he gets on the board again tonight, Marner will match Auston Matthews for the longest goal streak by a Leaf this season.

"He's just playing free," observed Matthews. "He's playing off instinct out there and it's fun to watch. I mean, he's obviously an amazing player and he's a lot of fun to play with. I just think when he's out there and flowing like that it's a treat to watch."

Marner has continued to set up goals as well with six assists in the last six games, including two on Monday night.

"He has confidence offensively in and around the net," noted Keefe. "He is a guy who has the puck a lot. We know he is a facilitator who distributes to others, but he is finding ways to get pucks in really good places for himself and making good on it. It is huge for him and huge for us. It is great to see him put together a streak like this. It is what he has the capability of doing: getting hot and scoring big goals for us."

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Matthews and Marner are the first pair of Leafs to have a six-or-more-game goal streaks in the same season since 1993-94, when both Wendel Clark (seven games) and Dave Andreychuk (seven games) did that.

Keefe said the Leafs will not be making any lineup changes tonight.