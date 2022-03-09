DOTHAN, Alabama—It’s impressive enough that Chandler Eaton’s second-round, 7-under 65 is the low round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. The fact he did it in the worst weather of the week added even a bit more luster and shows how dialed in the Duke product is as he seeks PGA TOUR Canada status for the first time.

Eaton leads France’s Guillaume Fanonnel by three shots at the halfway point. Greyson Porter is alone in third, four shots behind Eaton, who is bogey-free through 36 holes. The only holes where bogey entered the Alpharetta, Georgia, resident’s mind came on greens he actually hit in regulation where he faced a few challenges with the putter.

“I had a lot of tough two-putts,” Eaton explained. “It was really a simple, easy round, with most of my work on the longer putts.

“It’s still a long way to go,” Eaton continued, speaking of his leaderboard advantage. “I think I’ll be a little excited and nervous. We all want to get out there and play on PGA TOUR Canada, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I need to keep playing.”

Through 36 holes he has provided no indication there will be any let up. Five of Eaton’s seven birdies Wednesday in what was either steady rain or a lot of mist came on par-4s (2, 8, 10, 16 and 18). His birdie on 18 was particularly impressive, a three-footer to close his day.

Fanonnel was also bogey-free, with back-to-back birdies to finish his round right before officials blew the horn stopping play for the day. He hit a 9-iron approach on 17 to seven feet, leaving the Louisiana-Monroe alum with an uphill putt. He then had another birdie putt on his closing hole, one of his trickier of the day, coming straight downhill. “It was actually a tough four-footer. Got lucky on this one. It went in on the side,” Fanonnel added.

Amateur Jacob Bridgeman played 16 holes of his first round Tuesday then returned to the course at 6:30 Wednesday morning to conclude his first 18 holes. He birdied the eighth hole and parred his closing hole to shoot a 67. After signing his scorecard, at 8:27, he walked straight to the 10th tee to begin his second round, that began at 8:30. He chipped in on his third shot of the second round from the back fringe, 25 feet from the cup to keep his momentum going.

“It was actually a bad spot, and I hit a really good one and luckily it went in. I saved a couple of shots there.” Bridgeman finished the day with a 2-under 70 and is tied for fourth, with four birdies in a row, starting at No. 9.

“I got to 4(-under) for the day then had a couple of loose shots coming in, and on 18 I hit a poor 3-wood off the tee into the hazard and made bogey. But I got in at 2-under.”

Officials halted play at 5:30 p.m., due to darkness, with 15 players still on the course.