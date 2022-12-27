Bethune-Cookman University announced on Tuesday they have entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed to become their 16th head coach in program history. 

The 44-year-old Louisiana native began his coaching career with the Buffalo Bills as part of Rex Ryan's staff in 2016, when Reed served as a defensive assistant. 

The nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens was not retained by Sean McDermott when he was hired as the Bills' head coach in 2017. 

A former Miami Hurricane and National Champion as part of the historic 2001 roster, Reed returned to his alma mater in 2020 in an advisory role to then-head coach Manny Diaz. 

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats went 2-9 in 2022 and 2-6 in conference play. 

Their first game of the season was a 70-13 loss to Miami. 