England's biggest boxers and two of the world's top heavyweights are finally ready to square off.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tells Sky Sports that a two-fight deal has been agreed to "in principle" for Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury

While an agreement is in place, details still need to be hashed out between the two camps.

"We're making great progress," Hearn told Sky. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates."

Hearn believes the first of the two fights could happen as soon as next summer. As WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO champion, the 30-year-old Joshua has a mandatory defences against Dillian Whyte before he can fight Fury.

"There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title," Hearn said. "That's important to us.The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence. The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we're in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be. We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out. We're pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties."

Joshua (23-1) last fought in December when he regained his titles in a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz, who had previously handed Joshua the only blemish on his record in a shocking seven-round TKO upset in June 2019.

The 31-year-old Fury (30-0-1) is coming off a demolition of Deontay Wilder by seventh-round TKO in February to win the WBC heavyweight title.