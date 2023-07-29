It wasn’t pretty, but we locked in our second FanDuel Best Bet winner in a row for the Women’s World Cup this morning.

While I was tempted to take the “No” option in the Both Teams To Score market at FanDuel, it burned me a couple of times already earlier in the tournament so I settled on the under 2.5 goals in Jamaica’s 1-0 win over Panama.

After stringing together a couple of wins betting on the tournament, I’m going to run it back with a bet that cashed for me earlier in the tournament.

POPP PUTS IT IN!



The German striker buries her 63rd goal for her country to give them an early lead.

Alexandra Popp anytime goal scorer hit 11 minutes into Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco.

Popp added a second goal in the 39th minute for anyone who took her in the 2+ goal scorer market.

POPP'S GOT 2!



Alexandra Popp gets goal No. 64 for Germany to take sole possession of 4th all-time in scoring for her country.

She also went from 18-to-1 to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel to +470 as the favourite to win that award.

In order for Popp to win the Golden Boot, she’s going to need to add to her current goal total.

My next FanDuel Best Bet for the Women’s World Cup is on Popp to score for Germany in their next match against Colombia.

Colombia is coming off a stellar debut in the tournament with a 2-0 win over South Korea.

What a start for Colombia

However, the Germans will represent a major step up in class, and if the Colombians are going to keep up with them, they will likely need to figure out how to match them at the offensive end.

Germany might not win this game 6-0 as they did in their opener.

However, I still think they can score at least a couple of goals in this match with Colombia.

The next wave of games includes some intriguing betting options, including what should be a very good match between co-hosts New Zealand and Switzerland.

South Korea will be looking to bounce back from its loss to Colombia against Morocco in order to avoid an early elimination.

South Korea’s head coach Colin Bell says Morocco are not to be taken lightly tomorrow. “A lot of teams could lose heavily against Germany,” he says.



Adds that he still isn’t sure why the penalty for Colombia’s first goal on Tuesday wasn’t checked by the VAR.@FrontPgFootball pic.twitter.com/9i1z7YmqRR — Christian Marchetti (@ChristianM29) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Norway managed a draw versus Switzerland to keep its hopes to advance to the knockout stage alive, but they’ll need to beat the Philippines as a massive -1050 favourite to win that match at FanDuel in order to also avoid an early elimination.

"Anything is possible."



Jessika Cowart confident the Philippines can reach the knockouts on their tournament debut.

There are some enticing bets from each of those games.

However, Popp delivered for me in Germany’s opening match and I recommended a play on her to win the Golden Boot at 18-to-1 at FanDuel before the tournament started, so I’m sticking with my girl for my FanDuel Best Bet in this column.

Popp to score versus Colombia is -110 at FanDuel.

I think that’s a decent number for one of the most lethal strikers in the tournament, especially knowing that she can help Germany book its ticket to the knockout stage with a win in this match.

Popp anytime goal scorer at -110 is my FanDuel Best Bet for the next wave of Women’s World Cup games.