A Numbers Game: England, Denmark favoured to reach the quarters at Women’s World Cup

After celebrating the start of the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 with a FanDuel Best Bet winner on Saturday, we failed to make it back-to-back winners to begin the knockout stage with another Same Game Parlay + for Sunday morning’s games.

Neither match featured the goals we needed when we bet on the over 2.5 goals in the 2-0 win by the Netherlands versus South Africa and the over 1.5 goals between Sweden and the United States in a match that was scoreless heading into penalty kicks.

Sweden sends the reigning champs home to advance to the Quarterfinals! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dBLCPCpJgB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 6, 2023

After two lopsided victories to kick off the Round of 16 on Saturday, it was a pair of low scoring affairs this morning, including one that was decided by penalty kicks.

Ultimately, it was the Netherlands and Sweden that advanced.

Meanwhile, the pre-tournament favourite in the United States failed to make it past the Round of 16 in its most disappointing appearance at the Women’s World Cup ever.

Next up, we have another heavy favourite with the current favourite to win it all – England – at -950 to advance in its match versus Nigeria.

Meanwhile, tournament co-hosts Australia are -250 to advance with a win over Denmark.

The co-hosts are set to take on Denmark in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup!



Australia is the favourite to advance to the next round and they have the 7th shortest odds to win the tournament at 10-1. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ftveCcRykX — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 6, 2023

After locking in a Same Game Parlay + on each of the first two days of the knockout stage, I’m going to stick with a traditional parlay for this next wave of games and take both match favourites to advance.

Despite some concerns about injuries and their overall form leading into the tournament, the Lionesses have absolutely dominated to this point, and now they get a favourable match-up in the Round of 16 against an opponent that wasn’t even projected to make it this far in Nigeria.

Ahead of an intriguing Round of 16 clash at the @FIFAWWC, we’ve got a Correct Score Bet for England’s match against Nigeria that could result in a sweet payout from our partners @FanDuelCanada. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Zv4TB9p9PC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 6, 2023

While I’m not willing to completely dismiss Nigeria as a team that clearly has sleeper potential, this match will represent a major step up in competition, and I think England will ultimately take care of business and advance.

Meanwhile, the other Round of 16 match on deck isn’t nearly as lopsided on paper as Australia is -250 to advance.

Denmark, which was 80-to-1 to win it all pre-tournament, is +198 to advance.

While this should be an interesting match that I think could be decided by a single goal, I’m banking on the co-hosts Australia to advance.

Denmark has been held to three goals in the tournament so far, including two versus Haiti, and Australia will represent a much tougher test than they faced versus either Haiti or China.

Australia is coming off its best performance of the tournament so far in a lopsided win over Canada.

I think they draw on that strong showing and do just enough to win and advance to the quarter-finals.

I’ll lock in a traditional parlay with England and Australia to both advance at -183 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for this next wave of Round of 16 games.