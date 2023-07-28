A Numbers Game: Jamaica could be in tough against Panama without star striker in lineup

If you’ve been following this column throughout the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, then you have to know that I was pretty excited when China held on for a 1-0 win over Haiti on Friday morning.

I thought I could be in trouble when China was dealt a red card in the 29th minute.

RED CARD FOR CHINA!



Zhang Rui is sent off after a nasty tackle on Sherly Jeudy less then 30 minutes into the match.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/WPsrtkimLJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 28, 2023

Fortunately, even down a body the Chinese managed to score in the 74th minute and secure the three points that they needed to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

The fact that they won the match despite suffering an early red card is a testament to the fact that they were clearly the better team and getting a decent number at FanDuel at -150 to win the match.

CHINA TAKES THE LEAD!



Wang Shuang gives China the lead from the spot. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/b6hUu0tm7J — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 28, 2023

Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come as we continue to get more and more data throughout the tournament to help support the FanDuel Best Bets in this column.

Taking a closer look at the next wave of games, the tournament is about to get very interesting with a pair of highly anticipated group stage matches overnight.

First up, Sweden clashes with Italy in a showdown (3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT Saturday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App) between the top two choices to qualify for the knockout stage out of Group G.

Sweden is the higher-ranked team, the favourite to win that match, and the favourite to win Group G at FanDuel.

After that, it’s a showdown between two of the top-six choices to win the entire tournament as Brazil and France go head-to-head in a Group F showdown (6 am ET/3 am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App).

Buckle up for a rematch. 🇫🇷🇧🇷



The last time France and Brazil met at the #FIFAWWC it was a thriller. 🔥 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 28, 2023

France’s disappointing scoreless draw with Jamaica in its opener last Sunday has added another layer of intrigue to this match.

France will need to salvage at least a point against an opponent that is much tougher on paper than Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Brazil can seize control of first place in Group F with the win while pushing one of its top challengers in the tournament to the brink of elimination.

In the final match Saturday morning (8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App), Jamaica will be looking to build off its draw as the favourite to win its match versus Panama.

Riley Tanner and Panama take on Jamaica tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. 💪#RollTide pic.twitter.com/wPYM3UA1lp — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) July 28, 2023

Jamaica was +600 to qualify for the Round of 16 at FanDuel before the tournament got underway.

A win over Panama combined with a Brazilian win or draw would put them on track to reach the knockout stage.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to risk one unit on the under 2.5 goals between Jamaica and Panama at -225 odds.

While I don’t love the juice, and I don’t want to increase my bet size, I do want to deliver a winner and I think this has the potential to be a low-scoring game.

Panama is on the brink of elimination and will fight hard to salvage at least a point in this match.

Meanwhile, Jamaica held France to a scoreless draw in their opening match.

A hard-fought and physical game sees both France and Jamaica earn a point to conclude Day 4.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/PdBer7ogRj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 23, 2023

In the process, the Jamaicans lost their star striker Khadija Shaw to a red card, which means that she will be suspended for this match.

While the “No” in the Both Teams To Score market and the draw are tempting options, I’ll take the under 2.5 goals as my FanDuel Best Bet for this next wave of Women’s World Cup games.