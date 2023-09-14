Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings are staring down an 0-2 start for the third time in the past four seasons.

In order to avoid another one, they’ll need to beat the defending NFC champions in hostile territory in prime time.

The Vikings are set to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

When these teams met in Week 2 last year, the Eagles absolutely bullied Minnesota in a 24-7 win.

Is there a reason to expect anything different tonight?

Philadelphia opened -7.5, but is down to -6.5 this morning, thanks in large part to some notable injuries.

Still, the Vikings are sitting at +220 to win tonight and +160 to make the playoffs this season at FanDuel.

Kirk Cousins and company understand the situation they are in heading into tonight’s contest. I’m banking on Cousins to lean on his top playmakers with my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football

Injuries have certainly taken a toll on the defending NFC champions heading into Week 2.

The Eagles will be without running back Kenneth Gainwell, cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Reed Blankenship tonight.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is questionable.

The Philadelphia defence gave up 382 total yards in Sunday’s win over Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

They also forced a couple of key turnovers that helped them jump out to a 16-0 lead before cruising to a win.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is healthy, and he will have his full complement of weapons available, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert all good to go tonight.

Hurts completed a career-high 84 per cent of his passes with three total touchdowns in last year’s win over Minnesota.

Jalen Hurts has been the most popular bet in the NFL MVP market at @FanDuelCanada. According to their traders, there has been at least twice as many bets on Hurts to win MVP as any other player. Hurts is +900 to win that award entering Week 2. #FlyEaglesFly #GamblingX pic.twitter.com/ItfTy8JTAP — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 14, 2023

I can’t find a reason why Hurts won’t deliver a similar performance against the Vikings tonight.

In order to have a chance in this game, Minnesota will need Cousins to be a much more efficient quarterback than he was when these teams met in Week 2 last year.

Cousins threw three interceptions and finished with just 221 yards on 46 attempts in that loss.

Cousins threw the football 44 times in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some 88.9 per cent of Minnesota’s total yards in that contest came via the passing game.

For perspective, running back Alexander Mattison received just 11 carries compared to four targets in the passing game.

The Vikings understand their biggest strength is in the passing game with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and rookie Jordan Addison.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson enters Thursday's game vs Philadelphia 25 rec yds short of 5,000 in his career.

If he reaches that mark in this game, he would tie Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the fewest games needed to reach 5,000 career rec yds (52). pic.twitter.com/qeQhNhoceS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 14, 2023

With the Philly defence banged up, it will be interesting to see if Cousins and company can capitalize.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to lock in Hockenson over 4.5 receptions at -170.

Hockenson was targeted nine times in Week 1.

Most targets for a tight end this season:



10 — Zach Ertz

9 — TJ Hockenson

8 — Logan Thomas pic.twitter.com/Aaq2LX2uUc — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 12, 2023

He finished with eight catches for 35 yards.

Jefferson will be matched up against the Eagles top cornerback Darius Slay.

While Jefferson can win any matchup, I believe Cousins will lean on his No. 2 option in the passing game and rely on Hockenson just as much or more as he did last week against this banged up Philadelphia defence.

I’ll take Hockenson over 4.5 receptions at -170 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

I’ll certainly be adding to my card for tonight’s game throughout the day.

Give me a follow at @DomPadulaEDGE on Twitter to get my full card for Thursday Night Football.