Morning Coffee: Three bets to consider for Thursday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL season with lofty expectations as a top-five choice to win the Super Bowl.

Heading into Week 8, the Bills are at somewhat of a crossroads going into their clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

After averaging 34.8 points per game while starting the season with a 3-1 record, Buffalo has averaged just 19.7 points per game while dropping two of its past three.

The Bills have also failed to cover the spread in each of their past three games.

Josh Allen and the offence have been hindered by slow starts in each of those three weeks, the defence has been devastated by injuries, and the upcoming schedule isn’t about to get any easier for Buffalo the rest of the season.

This might not be a must-win game, but the Bills are certainly approaching Thursday night’s contest with a heightened sense of urgency as they attempt to get back in the win column at Orchard Park.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Pressure on Bills to deliver on Thursday Night Football

The Bills still rank among the top six choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering Week 8.

However, the outlook in Buffalo is certainly a lot different this morning than it was following a dominant 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

At the time, Josh Allen was the MVP favourite at FanDuel. The Bills were the favourite to win the AFC East.

The Bills have won three straight games by 28+ points.



Allen has averaged 270.7 passing yards and 3.3 TDs in those three wins.



Wk 2: 31-37-274 3 TDs in 38-10 win over LV

Wk 3: 20-32-218 2 TDs in 37-3 win over WSH

Wk 4: 21-25-320 5 TDs in 48-20 win over MIA#BillsMafia #NFL — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) October 3, 2023

Since then, there have been some major concerns on both sides of the football.

The Buffalo offence has averaged just 5.6 points in the first three quarters of its past three games.

Allen leads the NFL with seven interceptions on passes that have travelled 15 or more yards downfield, and the Bills have multiple turnovers in three straight games.

As far as I’m concerned, the biggest concern is a defence that has allowed the sixth-highest Total QBR in the NFL since Week 5.

The same unit that allowed an NFL-best 24 Total QBR through the first four weeks of the season just let Mac Jones go 25-of-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Von Miller called #Bills loss in Foxboro a "reality check".

And they're always good because:



"Every team needs a good punch in the mouth." pic.twitter.com/9d95H3OPdA — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 22, 2023

Buffalo has already lost its best linebacker Matt Milano and its best cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season.

Defensive tackle Daquan Jones is also on injured reserve.

Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Kaiir Elam, Terrel Bernard and Von Miller are all banged up on that side of the football.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, I’m very interested to see if general manager Brandon Beane will make a significant addition to his roster.

Sean McDermott says sometimes a short week is a good thing in the #NFL



McDermott: "we know how to win and we know how to figure things out...that's what we're here for"#billsmafia #bills pic.twitter.com/kY405Qrw6F — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 24, 2023

Buffalo’s odds to make the playoffs were cut from -670 to -215 at FanDuel following Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

According to the traders at FanDuel, only 56 per cent of the bets in that market over the past three days have been on the Bills to make the playoffs.

After tonight’s game, five of Buffalo’s next seven games are against opponents that rank among the top 12 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Since 2020, the Bills are 11-3 straight up with an 11.7-point average margin of victory in games following a loss.

Don't be afraid 😈 pic.twitter.com/gcRL8EBoFq — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 26, 2023

Sean McDermott’s squad is at a crossroads entering Week 8.

Back at home on a short week as an 8.5-point favourite, it will be very interesting to see how Buffalo responds on Thursday Night Football.

Three bets to consider for Thursday Night Football

As highlighted above, the Bills have been very good in similar spots in recent seasons.

While I’m skeptical about Buffalo’s overall outlook in the loaded AFC this season, I trust Allen and his offence to execute against a Tampa Bay defence that just allowed Desmond Ridder to go 19-of-25 for 250 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Josh Allen has owned Thursday Night Football.



What does he have in store on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/IBa2A0Oa0W — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023

Despite the offence’s slow starts, Allen has still averaged 264.3 passing yards with two touchdown passes in each of Buffalo’s past three games.

Stefon Diggs has averaged 7.5 receptions for 99.8 receiving yards and 1.3 touchdowns over the past four weeks.

Coming off a disappointing performance in which he registered season lows with six catches for 58 yards against the Patriots, Allen and Diggs are in a solid spot to bounce back against a Tampa Bay defence that has allowed the sixth-highest average passing yards in the NFL this season at 262.5 per game.

Diggs💀



Definitely adding all of his props to our Thursday Night Football parlays 😅 pic.twitter.com/tKdas8rlPX — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 24, 2023

While Diggs remains one of the league’s most electric wide receivers, the Bills are desperate for another option to step up in the passing game.

I’ll lock in Diggs 60 or more receiving yards and the Bills money line at -170 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018, the Bills' .706 winning percentage in primetime games leads the NFL.#RoundingUpTheHerd pic.twitter.com/boO1mJfTmL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2023

While Diggs remains the primary weapon in the pass game, someone else will need to step up in order for the Buffalo offence to get back on track.

Gabe Davis has been held to three or fewer receptions in all but two games this season, including just one catch for six yards on five targets in last week’s loss to the Patriots.

None of Deonte Hardy, Khalil Shakir or Trent Sherfield have been able to fill the void.

Dalton Kincaid and James Cook might be due for more work tonight. @Eric_Edholm previews Buccaneers-Bills on "TNF"https://t.co/4graL2lV6z pic.twitter.com/QGIR5miyuY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 26, 2023

With Dawson Knox sidelined with a wrist injury, Dalton Kincaid could see a significant boost as a player that the Bills needs to step up tonight.

The rookie first-round pick is coming off the best game of his career after catching all eight of his targets for 75 yards against New England.

Kincaid has already registered 25 or more receiving yards in four of his first six games.

Dalton Kincaid is such an easy mover



(also lmao at Bentley going into oh shit mode) pic.twitter.com/LgeiWSSu9z — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) October 26, 2023

With Knox sidelined, Kincaid could be in line for a decent floor tonight against a Tampa Bay defence that has allowed at least 27 receiving yards to the tight end position in each of its first six games of the season.

I’ll lock in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay with Kincaid 25 or more receiving yards and the Bills to win as a Same Game Parlay at -160 odds as my second recommended play.

Finally, I’m looking at a couple of skill position players for Tampa Bay with my third bet to consider for Thursday Night Football.

As mentioned, the Buffalo defence just gave up 272 yards and two touchdowns to Mac Jones on Sunday.

The Bills’ defense has surrendered far too many explosive plays, especially in the passing game. Atypical of their entire philosophy over the years.



Bills vs. Patriots Film Room: Glaring Issues for the Billshttps://t.co/e8spL2TSZS pic.twitter.com/igs37Rqo9i — Cover 1 (@Cover1) October 26, 2023

The Bills have allowed the sixth-highest Total QBR in the league since Week 5.

Buffalo has also allowed 100.0 rushing yards per game this season - the ninth-highest average in the NFL.

Rachaad White Snaps by Game:



Week 1: 74%

Week 2: 72%

Week 3: 91%

Week 4: 70%

Week 5: 79%

Week 7: 75%



The ONLY RB in the NFL with 70%+ every week — Alex Caruso (@AlexCaruso) October 25, 2023

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White hasn’t rushed for more than 73 yards in any game, but he’s also 6-for-6 on the 25 or more rushing yards prop this season.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is also 6-for-6 in the 40 or more receiving yards category this season.

I’ll take Evans 40+ receiving yards and White 25+ rushing yards at -150 as one final Same Game Parlay bet to consider for Thursday Night Football.