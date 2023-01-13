The Edmonton Elks have announced the re-signing of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux to a one-year contract on Friday.

Arceneaux returns for his second season with the Elks and 11th season in the CFL.

The 35-year-old played in 12 games with Edmonton last season, catching 39 passes for 513 yards and one touchdown.

“There was unfinished business with how the 2022 season went,” Arceneaux said. “I just felt there was so much more I had to give on and off the field. If God was going to give me an opportunity to come back and play the game that I love and take so much pride in, it's one of those opportunities that I couldn't just leave on the table.”

Arceneaux had played 152 regular season games in his career with the BC Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Elks. He is a two-time CFL All-Star and three-time West All-Star. The Louisiana native is the active leader in career receptions (617) receiving yards (8,931), and touchdown catches (59).

“I want to help shift the culture in the locker room, and do everything I can to help the coaches, help those young players, bring them along, teach them what it is to be a pro," said Arceneaux.