The Edmonton Elks announced Saturday they have acquired Canadian defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (DL) from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft and Negotiation List rights to Xavier Gipson.

Acheampong has appeared in 30 games over two CFL seasons (2021-2022) with the Argonauts, and helped the Double Blue capture the 109th Grey Cup last season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He was selected in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft (20th overall), and has totalled 35 tackles and eight sacks in his CFL career. The Brampton, Ont., native has appeared in one game this season, in Week 3 when he recorded one tackle against the Elks.