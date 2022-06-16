The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that the team has added American wide receiver Caleb Holley to the active roster.

Holley rejoins the club after being released on June 14. The veteran receivers caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games with the Elks. He was placed on the one-game injured list in Week 1.

The 31-year-old has played four season in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks, registering 157 catches for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns in 47 games.