Elks announce the hiring of four more coaches

EDMONTON — Head coach/GM Chris Jones continues to put his Edmonton Elks coaching staff together.

On Thursday, the Elks announced the hiring of newcomers Anthony Vitale (offensive line) and Brandon Isaac (defensive backs) as well as the return of Demetrious Maxie (defensive line) and Cam Robinson (linebackers).

Earlier this month, the Elks hired Stephen McAdoo (offensive coordinator), Jarious Jackson (pass game coordinator, quarterbacks) and Markus Howell (run game coordinator, receivers).

Edmonton hired Jones in December after he served as a defensive consultant with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.

