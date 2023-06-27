The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday they have signed American quarterback Khalil Tate.

Tate signed with the Elks in March of 2023 and suited up in their two preseason games before being released in late May.

The University of Arizona product had stints with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

Collegiately, the Inglewood, Calif., native played four years for the Wildcats (2016-19), amassing 6,318 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, while adding 2,285 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns over 40 career games.