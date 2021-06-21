The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that the team has signed long snapper Chad Rempel and released fellow long snapper Zach Greenberg.

Rempel is a 15-year CFL veteran who spent the last five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Long snapper was part of the Blue Bombers team that won the Grey Cup in 2019. Rempel also won the Grey Cup in 2012 as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.

Rempel, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta., was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (35th overall) of the 2004 CFL Draft. He has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the NFL’s Chicago Bears in his professional career.