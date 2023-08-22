The Edmonton Elks confirmed the hiring of Rick LeLacheur as their interim team president and CEO on Tuesday.

LeLacheur was president of Edmonton from the 2002 campaign until 2011 and of the BC Lions for four seasons, ending last year.

“Over the years I’ve been rewarded with great memories and friendships from my time working in the CFL, including during my decade as President and CEO in Edmonton. I was humbled when I was approached with this opportunity, as it’s a chance for me to repay in some small way everything the Green and Gold has given me over the years,” said LeLacheur.

“My wife Joan and I are excited to rejoin the EE family and play a part in positioning the Club for future success.” ​

LeLacheur's return comes after the firing of Victor Cui last week.

“As we began the process of searching for an interim President and CEO, Rick’s name was at the top of our list. His tremendous passion for the Club, proven track record, and the respect he holds from his peers across the CFL made him the perfect candidate. He’s the right person to lead our staff during this pivotal period in the Club’s history,” Board of Directors Chair Tom Richards said.

The Elks are a CFL-worst 1-9 this season, though they are coming off their first win of 2023 last week, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 at Tim Hortons Field. Edmonton has still not won at home since 2019 and holds the record for the longest home losing streak in major North American men's professional sports at 22 games. They will look to snap that streak when they host the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 12.