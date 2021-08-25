The Edmonton Elks provided a COVID-19 update on the team's recent outbreak, announcing on Wednesday that a total of 12 players have tested positive since the team returned from their game against the BC Lions last week.

Five players tested positive on Sunday, an additional four cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday, and two more were found on Tuesday.

All Elks tier one players, coaches, and staff remain in isolation and continue to be tested daily.

Thursday's Week 4 opener between the Elks and Toronto Argonauts was postponed late Sunday night after the initial positive tests were discovered.

Thus far, no players from the Elks week 3 opponent, the Lions, have tested positive.