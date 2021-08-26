Two more Elks test positive; total now at 14

'Vaccination is the number one priority': Ambrosie focused on avoiding cancellations

EDMONTON — Two more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 since the team returned from a game last week against the B.C. Lions.

The Elks announced Thursday that the two positive results came from Wednesday's PCR tests of all tier 1 members of the team.

The team has not identified any of the affected players, but says players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and continue to be tested daily.

The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Thursday night's game between the Elks and Argonauts in Toronto.

Edmonton announced Wednesday three additional players tested positive — one from Monday's testing and two from Tuesday's testing.

Edmonton's last game was a 21-16 victory over the Lions Aug. 19 in Vancouver.

The CFL said the Lions would be closely monitored this week. So far, the team has not announced a positive test.

The Lions are scheduled to play the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

According to CFL protocols, if a game is cancelled due to COVID-19 issues and can't be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. If both squads have COVID-19 issues, each will forfeit the game and be assigned losses.

In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85 per cent of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the cancelled game. If that figure falls below 85 per cent, players won't be paid.

The Elks have not revealed what percentage of players on the team have been vaccinated. President and chief executive officer Chris Presson has said he is confident the game against Toronto will be rescheduled.

Presson also said the team would have to see how testing went this week before addressing the status of the Elks' next game. Edmonton is scheduled to face the Stampeders in Calgary on Labour Day.