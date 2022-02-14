Who are the early winners of CFL free agency?

The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that wide receiver Duron Carter is joining the team as a defensive back.

A veteran of six CFL seasons, Carter played with the Montreal Alouettes (2013-14 and 2016), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18), Toronto Argonauts (2018) and B.C. Lions in 2019. He was most recently head coach at North Palm Beach Prep in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Carter has 343 career receptions for 4,764 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a CFL All-Star in 2014 with the Alouettes (75 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns) and the Roughriders in 2017 (73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns).

Carter played defensive back under Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones from their time in Saskatchewan.

He appeared as a corner back for the Riders once in 2017 and five times in 2018. Over his six CFL games on defence, Carter has two interception returns for touchdowns.