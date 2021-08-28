Elks have second straight day with no positive COVID-19 tests

The Edmonton Elks have recorded no new positive COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

TSN's Dave Naylor reported on Friday that the Elks were hopeful they could resume team activities on Sept. 1.

On Thursday, the Elks announced that two more players had tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 14.

Edmonton's Week 4 contest against the Toronto Argonauts was postponed due to their outbreak with no makeup date announced yet.

The Elks' next scheduled game is Sept. 6 against the Calgary Stampeders.