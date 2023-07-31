Still winless on the season, the Edmonton Elks are shaking up their offensive play-calling.

The team announced Monday that Jarious Jackson has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Jackson, who previously served as the OC with the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions, had been the team's quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, duties that will remain his.

Former OC Stephen McAdoo will remain with the team in an advisory role.

“It’s never easy to make a significant change to your coaching staff during the season, but our results haven’t been up to our standards," Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones said in a statement. "Jarious has proven in his career that he’s up to the task of leading an offence to success, and I expect that to be the case given his abilities and familiarity with our team."

A QB during his playing career, Jackson won three Grey Cups - two with the Lions in 2006 and 2011 and a third with the Argos in 2012.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being an offensive coordinator again in the CFL,” Jackson said. “It’s a privilege to coach in this league and with this Club, so the importance of this role isn’t lost on me. We have a lot of work to do to improve our offensive output and meet the high expectations we have as a group. That work begins now, as we’ll make the most of the bye week and get prepared for a tough Winnipeg team on August 10."

The Elks are the CFL's only winless team at 0-8. They are coming off of a 27-0 loss to the Lions on Saturday. It was the team's 21st straight loss at home, continuing a record streak of futility.