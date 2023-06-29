Ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks, the Edmonton Elks announced Thursday that Jarret Doege will start at quarterback.

Doege, 25, gets his first start of the season on Friday Night Football on TSN after entering Sunday's 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in relief of starter Taylor Cornelius.

Doege completed 82 per cent of his passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lubbock, Texas, native played collegiately at Bowling Green State University (2017-19), the University of West Virginia (2019-22), Western Kentucky University (2022), and Troy University (2022)

In In 53 career appearances, Doege completed 64.2 per cent of his passes for 11,069 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.