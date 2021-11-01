Arbuckle on 'new opportunity' with Elks, what his role will be for the club

The Edmonton Elks signed newly-acquired quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a contract extension through the 2022 season on Monday.

The Toronto Argonauts have traded Arbuckle to the Elks last week for a conditional draft pick and the rights to former Ole Miss standout Chad Kelly from Edmonton's negotiation list. With Arbuckle signing a extension with the Elks, the draft pick has been elevated to a second-round selection.

After clearing the COVID protocol, Arbuckle will join the Elks for his first practice with the Elks on Monday.

Arbuckle, 28, has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts in seven games this season for 1,158 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He appeared in 18 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019, throwing for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.