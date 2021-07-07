55m ago
Elks OL Draheim planning on retiring
Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Tommie Draheim is planning on retiring as he is not interested in playing a season with the current COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the CFL, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
The 32-year-old is a four-year CFL veteran, spending time with the BC Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Edmonton.
Draheim won a Grey Cup with Redblacks in 2016.
Week 1 of the 2021 CFL season is slated to start on Thursday, August 5.