Two Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

One of the players was on the team’s active roster.

Lalji adds that every player on the team was once again tested Friday morning and the team is expecting the results before Saturday. The Elks open their 2021 season at home against the Ottawa RedBlacks on Saturday night on TSN.

The Elks were forced to cancel their Friday morning walkthrough and media availability due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, there are currently no concerns about Saturday’s game being cancelled.

"The Edmonton Elks are continuing to prepare for tomorrow's scheduled home opener against the Ottawa RedBlacks," a team release said. "The team's walkthrough scheduled for today was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, but players, coaches, and staff are at the facility today in preparation for tomorrow's game."

Under the CFL’s COVID-19 policy, if a contest is cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and can't be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. Should both squads have issues, they'll forfeit the game and be assigned losses.

In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85 per cent of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the cancelled game. If that figure falls below 85 per cent, players won't be paid.

The policy has been criticized by the CFL Players' Association, which called the policy's contents "unreasonable."