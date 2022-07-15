The Edmonton have launched Project $2 Million, a program that will will see the community-owned team donate $2M worth of services and activations to 20 local not-for-profits over the next year, the team announced Friday.

We're proud to call Edmonton home.



With Project $2 Million, we're doing our part to support the work of 20 community partners who enhance our city every day!



DETAILS | https://t.co/mI4LrMCeWi | #GoElks #CFL #YEG pic.twitter.com/kgD4CWwUJi — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 15, 2022

The announcement comes as the team continues to put action behind its goal of enhancing the city of Edmonton and the surrounding areas through community leadership.

“For decades the Green and Gold have been leaders in our community, helping to rally people through the power of football. In turn, Edmontonians have been loyal supporters of our club on and off the field. We’re thrilled to repay that support by partnering with 20 local not-for-profits,” said Elks President and CEO Victor Cui in a statement issued by the team.

“We have a responsibility as a community-owned team to actively enhance the people and organizations in our city, and through Project $2 Million we will be able to share our expertise and platform with these deserving community partners.”

Among the benefits being provided to Project $2 Million partners will be:

@GoElks social media campaigns highlighting their activity in the community

A feature story on GoElks.com showcasing their organization, or cause

Pre-game promotional space at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium

An Elks player or EE Alumni appearance at a community event

Tickets and premium passes to a 2022 Elks game

In-stadium acknowledgment (mid-bowl LED signage and video board)

Speaking appearance from Elks President and CEO Victor Cui

The following are organizations confirmed to be part of Project $2 Million: