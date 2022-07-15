27m ago
Elks to donate $2M worth of services and activations to Edmonton not-for-profit organizations
The Edmonton have launched Project $2 Million, a program that will will see the community-owned team donate $2M worth of services and activations to 20 local not-for-profits over the next year, the team announced Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
We're proud to call Edmonton home.— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 15, 2022
With Project $2 Million, we're doing our part to support the work of 20 community partners who enhance our city every day!
DETAILS | https://t.co/mI4LrMCeWi | #GoElks #CFL #YEG pic.twitter.com/kgD4CWwUJi
The announcement comes as the team continues to put action behind its goal of enhancing the city of Edmonton and the surrounding areas through community leadership.
“For decades the Green and Gold have been leaders in our community, helping to rally people through the power of football. In turn, Edmontonians have been loyal supporters of our club on and off the field. We’re thrilled to repay that support by partnering with 20 local not-for-profits,” said Elks President and CEO Victor Cui in a statement issued by the team.
“We have a responsibility as a community-owned team to actively enhance the people and organizations in our city, and through Project $2 Million we will be able to share our expertise and platform with these deserving community partners.”
Among the benefits being provided to Project $2 Million partners will be:
- @GoElks social media campaigns highlighting their activity in the community
- A feature story on GoElks.com showcasing their organization, or cause
- Pre-game promotional space at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium
- An Elks player or EE Alumni appearance at a community event
- Tickets and premium passes to a 2022 Elks game
- In-stadium acknowledgment (mid-bowl LED signage and video board)
- Speaking appearance from Elks President and CEO Victor Cui
The following are organizations confirmed to be part of Project $2 Million:
- Alberta Indigenous Games
- Parkinson Association of Alberta
- The Mustard Seed
- Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation
- United Way
- Christmas Bureau of Edmonton
- KidSport Edmonton
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta
- Habitat for Humanity Edmonton Society
- Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Northern Alberta
- University Hospital Foundation
- Winnifred Stewart Association
- WIN House
- Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation- Lois Hole
- YMCA
- Zebra Centre
- Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta
- TRAC (Terwillegar Riverbend Advisory Council)
- Lorelei/Beaumaris Community League