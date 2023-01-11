Jake Ceresna is returning to the Edmonton Elks.

The team announced a two-year deal for the CFL All-Star defensive lineman on Wednesday.

Ceresna, 28, recorded 31 defensive tackles in 12 games last season. He also led the team in sacks with 10 and forced fumbles with four.

A product of Cortland State, Ceresna played the last three seasons with the Elks after having spent his rookie year with the Ottawa Redblacks.

In 57 games over four seasons, the New Fairfield, CT native has 115 defensive tackles, 25 sacks and five forced fumbles.