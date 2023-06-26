The Edmonton Elks are releasing American quarterback Kai Locksley and adding Canadian QB Tre Ford to the active roster this week, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Locksley, 26, joined the Elks in 2022. The Westport, N.Y., native made an appearance in the Elks' Week 3, 43-31 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, fumbling on his lone offensive snap.

Ford, a selection of the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft (eighth overall), suffered a collarbone injury in his second-career start. Once he returned, he would go on to make 10 appearances during the 2022 season, throwing for 461 yards and two touchdowns.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native and product of the University of Waterloo was recently on the one-game injured list.