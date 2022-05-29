The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive lineman Claudell Louis, the team announced on Sunday.

Louis most recently spent time with the BC Lions as a defensive assistant in 2021. He previously played two seasons for the Lions (2018-2019), recording 44 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and was the club's finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018.

The Haiti native signed with the Buffalo bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Lions.