The Edmonton Elks have signed wide receiver Derel Walker to a one-year extension, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Walker, 30, played 11 games with the Elks last season, recording 44 catches for 531 yards. The Hillsboro, Texas native is a two-time CFL all-star (2015, 2016) and won a Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.

In six CFL season with Edmonton and the Toronto Argonauts, Walker has 406 receptions for 5,779 yards and 32 touchdowns.