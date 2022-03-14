The Edmonton Elks have formally announced the signing of kicker Sergio Castillo on Monday.

Castillo, 31, last played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup winning team in 2021. He made seven of his nine field goal attempts in three games played.

He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 while playing with the BC Lions.

Over 41 career CFL games, Castillo has made 87 of 101 field goal attempts (86.1 per cent).

Castillo has also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks.