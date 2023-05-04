The Edmonton Elks announced Thursday they have signed Canadian defensive lineman Olivier Charles-Pierre and American wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Charles-Pierre appeared in 13 games for Incarnate Word as a graduate student in 2022, recording 11 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. A native Of Laval, Que., Charles-Pierre attended the University of Houston from 2019 to 2021, where he recorded 10 solo tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 24 games over three years.

Prior to is time as a Cougar, he played at New Mexico Military Institute, where he was named a preseason Junior College All-American by GridironRR.com in 2018.

Sullivan-Brown, a native of Bowie, Md., played 10 games for UMass last season, where he Pro Football Network All-Independent Second Team honours after making 27 catches for 373 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

Sullivan-Brown previously played three seasons Penn State University (2018-21), where he amassed 163 yards in 37 games.

In addition, the Elks have released American kicker Sergio Castillo and defensive lineman Avery Ellis.

Castillo, 32, played in all 18 games for the Elks in 2022, converting on 37-of-44 field goals.