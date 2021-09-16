Fans attending Saturday’s game between the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test, the Elks announced on Thursday.

The move comes in response to the latest health measures enacted by the Government of Alberta in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

"We would like to thank our fans for their understanding and cooperation as we implement these new safety measures," Elks President Chris Presson said in a release. "We're sure our fans will rise to the occasion again this weekend, as we collectively do what's right for our football family and the broader community."

To gain entry to Commonwealth Stadium, all fans 12 and older will have to prove they’ve had at least one dose of the vaccine by showing an Alberta, or other province, online health record (screenshot, or web based), or official documentation from a vaccination appointment.

Alternatively, they can provide official documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR or rapid antigen) from within 48 hours of game time (test dated no older than 7:45pm MT on Thursday, September 16).

Fans will still be required to wear masks and social distance when not in their seats.