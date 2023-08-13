Edmonton Elks star wide receiver Eugene Lewis was list a full participant in the team's Sunday practice ahead of their Week 11 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Elks announced via their injury report.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Toronto Argonauts and has caught 11 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

The Norristown, Pa., native is in his first season with the Elks after spending five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2017-19, 2021-22), appearing in 69 games. He caught 276 passes for 4,347 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Over the span of his time with the Als, Lewis was twice named a CFL All-Star (2021, 2022), was thrice an East Division All-Star (2019-22) and in the 2022 season.

Lewis signed with the Alouettes in 2017 following a collegiate career spent at Penn State University (2012-15) and the University of Oklahoma (2016).