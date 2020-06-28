The Edmonton Eskimos and the Canadian Football League are looking into a tweet by Eskimos' wide receiver and kick returner Christion Jones expressing homophobic sentiments, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported.

A tweet from Eskimo receiver Christion Jones Saturday night expressing homophobic sentiments is being looked into by both the Eskimos and the CFL. Note- Saturday was Global Pride Day. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 28, 2020

Jones sent the tweet Saturday night and then replied to a number of people on Twitter, many of whom took offence to his original message.

The 27-year-old Jones finished last season with 40 kickoff returns for 825 yards and 44 punt return yards for 421 yards. Jones also recorded seven receptions for 43 yards on offence.