TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor take a closer look at the Edmonton Eskimos in their series of team snapshots around the CFL.

New Look, New Feel

Naylor: A lot of change in Edmonton along the sideline this off-season: Jason Maas has moved on, he’s the new offensive coordinator in Saskatchewan, and the new head coach is Scott Milanovich, who has spent the last three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the National Football League. Of course he’s also coached a number of years in Montreal and was a Grey Cup winning head coach with the Toronto Argonauts before he left for the NFL.

It’s going to be a very different persona on the sidelines and at practice in Edmonton. Milanovich is less of an emotional guy, more of an even-tempered guy. He’s brought in a defensive coordinator in Noel Thorpe and there will be a lot of experience on the sidelines and perhaps a different tone for the Eskimos this year as they go in a bit of a different direction with the coaching staff.

Lalji: As far as the roster is concerned, on the defensive side I think they may have lost more than they gained this off-season. You lose an elite defensive lineman in Nick Usher to the NFL but I still think their defensive line is as good as any in the CFL and they’ve got the best crop of Canadians at the position group, which gives them some ratio flexibility.

And they’ll need it because for the second straight year they’re going to rebuild the linebacking corps. Larry Dean a big loss, they’re going to try to replace him with Justin Tuggle.

The secondary struggled badly at times last year. A lot of that was because of injury, but some of that was because of underperformance and they’ve made some changes there. We’ll see how quickly they can come together under Thorpe.

Player to Watch

Naylor: A mainstay of the Eskimos’ offence the last couple of years has been CJ Gable, a dependable workhorse running back who was great at blocking in the backfield and protecting the quarterback. He’s moved on and now that job is going to fall to Shaq Cooper. Cooper has been on the roster for two years and he’s more of an explosive back. He’s less a guy who’s going to get you those tough yards inside, but more a guy who can bounce it outside for big yards. He’s given the offence a different look when he’s played the last couple of years; the Eskimos are looking forward to seeing more of that, a dynamic quality out of the backfield for them.

Questions at Receiver

Lalji: That’s important because quarterback Trevor Harris needs more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. I think Milanovich is going to get the most out of Harris but when you look at the Eskimos’ receiving corps, what do you have outside Greg Ellingson, who we know what you’re going to get from? Ricky Collins Jr. had a breakout season last year, was that a one-off or can he continue that? Tevaun Smith, as a Canadian who came back from the NFL a year ago, he has to take that next step as a Canadian receiver. Does Harris have enough weapons and what can Milanovich get out of him?

Naylor: And they may get something out of a guy who came back from the XFL in former Toronto Argonauts receiver Armanti Edwards. He played a little bit in the XFL, of course that league didn’t go very far, but he will join the Eskimos and could give that offence an added boost.