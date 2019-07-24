Argos stay in Alberta as they look for first win of the season

Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable has been placed on the one-game injured list by the team and will miss Thursday's meeting with the Toronto Argonauts.

This will be the first missed game of the season for Gable, who is second in the Canadian Football League with 87 carries for 448 yards. Gable's spot in the starting lineup will go to Shaq Cooper, who has 25 carries for 144 yards this season, his first in the CFL.

The team will also be without receiver DaVaris Daniels, who returns to the injury list after playing the past two games for Edmonton. Daniels has 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in two games for the Eskimos this season. Natey Adjei will draw into the starting lineup at slotback for the Eskimos, with Tevaun Smith moving to wide receiver.