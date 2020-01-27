EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed American returner Christion Jones to a contract extension Monday.

Details weren't immediately available. Jones was set to become a free agent next month.

Jones joined the Eskimos on Aug. 4 in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He appeared in 10 regular-season games with Edmonton, registering 40 kickoff returns for 825 yards, 44 punt returns for 421 yards and four missed field-goal returns for 164 yards.

Prior to Edmonton, Jones spent two seasons with Saskatchewan (2017-18).

Jones has appeared in 33 career CFL games, having amassed eight catches for 49 yards. He's also recorded 155 punt returns for 1,862 yards (three for TDs), 91 kickoff returns for 2,050 yards and seven missed field-goal attempts for 232 yards.

---

Roughriders round out 2020 coaching staff

REGINA — Craig Dickenson finalized his Saskatchewan Roughriders coaching staff Monday.

Dickenson returns for his second season with Saskatchewan after guiding the Riders (13-5) to first place in the West Division standings. The club's campaign ended with a 20-13 loss to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the conference final.

Jason Maas, who spent four seasons as Edmonton's head coach, begins his first campaign as the Riders' offensive co-ordinator. The remainder of Saskatchewan's offensive staff includes Travis Moore (receivers coach), Stephen Sorrells (offensive line), Tim Prinsen (running backs) and Josh Lambert (offensive assistant).

Prinsen and Lambert are newcomers to Dickenson's offensive staff.

Jason Shivers returns for his second season as defensive co-ordinator. He'll be joined by Richard Kent (defensive backs), Deion Melvin (linebackers). The Riders will name a defensive line coach soon.

Melvin is entering his first season with Saskatchewan.

Dickenson will again serve as special-teams co-ordinator, working with Kent Maugeri.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.