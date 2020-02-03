Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Eskimos, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

Santos-Knox played in three games for the Eskimos last season, finishing with 13 tackles and a sack. The 25-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and has 142 tackles and nine sacks in 37 career regular season games in the CFL.