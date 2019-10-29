Edmonton Eskimos American wide receiver Christion Jones will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after sustaining a left knee injury in Saturday night’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Jones played in 10 games for the Eskimos this season after being traded from the Roughriders in August.

Receiving is part of Jones' secondary duties as he primarily serves as return man. The fourth-year man has amassed 825 kick return yards and 421 yards on punts this season.

The 8-9 Eskimos conclude their regular-season schedule on Saturday against the Roughriders, and will take on the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-final the week after.