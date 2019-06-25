CFL Must See: Harris connects with Ellingson for buzzer beater TD

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Greg Ellingson led the list of Canadian Football League top performers for Week 2, released Tuesday.

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dominique Davis and Hamilton Tiger-Cats running Sean Thomas Erlington were also among the top performers.

In just his second game with the Eskimos, Ellingson recorded nine receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Edmonton's win over the BC Lions.

Davis, in his second start with the Redblacks, led Ottawa to a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, throwing 30 for 39 for 354 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 43 yards rushing.

Thomas Erlington finished the Tiger-Cats win over the Toronto Argonauts with 12 carries for 109 yards and three receptions for 56 yards.