The Edmonton Football Team announced Tuesday long snapper Ryan King has retired from the Canadian Football League.

“I want to thank the Edmonton Football Club for having the trust and support in me over the past eight seasons,” King said. “I am forever grateful the memories and time we shared together.”

King, who was drafted by Edmonton in 2012, played 122 games in the CFL, all for Edmonton, recording 36 special teams tackles and helping the team win the 2015 Grey Cup.

“Ryan King is easily one of the best people I’ve had the privilege to be around in football and in life,” GM/VP of Football Operations Brock Sunderland said. “His impact in the locker-room, on the field, and in the community is second to none. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and have no doubt he’ll provide the same character, leadership, and devotion he gave to this team for 9 years to wherever he goes next. Once. Always.”