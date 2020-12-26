EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has restructured the contract for Trevor Harris, keeping the starting quarterback with the squad through 2022.

The team says the restructured contract helps the club meet salary-cap requirements.

Harris signed with Edmonton last year and was named the club's most outstanding player.

He set playoffs records for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3 per cent) in an East semifinal win over Montreal. Edmonton lost to Hamilton in the East final.

Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18).

"Knowing what dollar amount he'd be at allows us to start planning accordingly for the rest of the team. We're very fortunate to have a player like Trevor whose character and team-first attitude is even better than his outstanding play on the field," Edmonton general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement.