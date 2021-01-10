The Edmonton Football Team has signed former CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Derek Dennis through the 2022 season.

Dennis, from Queens, N.Y., originally entered the league with the Calgary Stampeders in 2015 and has played 72 games during his five-year CFL career, including the 2017 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He was named a CFL all-star, and Most Outstanding Lineman in 2016, is a three-time West Division all-star (2016, 2018, 2019) and a Grey Cup Champion in 2018.