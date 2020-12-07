The Edmonton Football Team have signed general manager Brock Sunderland to a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Edmonton through the 2023 season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Head coach Scott Milanovich is also signed through the 2023 season, notes Lalji.

The 41-year-old Sunderland has been general manager of the Edmonton Football Team for the past three seasons, holding a record of 29-25. In 2019, Edmonton lost in the East Final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after posting an 8-10 record in the regular season.

In his first year in Edmonton, Sunderland helped the organization to a 12-6 showing in the regular season and an appearance in the West Final. Edmonton went 9-9 in 2018 and missed the playoffs.

The native of Great Falls, Montana won a Grey Cup with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2016 as the team's assistant general manager.