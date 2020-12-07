1h ago
Edmonton signs GM Sunderland to extension
The Edmonton Football Team have signed general manager Brock Sunderland to a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Edmonton through the 2023 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Head coach Scott Milanovich is also signed through the 2023 season, notes Lalji.
The 41-year-old Sunderland has been general manager of the Edmonton Football Team for the past three seasons, holding a record of 29-25. In 2019, Edmonton lost in the East Final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after posting an 8-10 record in the regular season.
In his first year in Edmonton, Sunderland helped the organization to a 12-6 showing in the regular season and an appearance in the West Final. Edmonton went 9-9 in 2018 and missed the playoffs.
The native of Great Falls, Montana won a Grey Cup with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2016 as the team's assistant general manager.