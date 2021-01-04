The Edmonton Football Team has signed defensive back Jonathan Rose and wide receiver Mike Jones, the team announced on Monday.

Rose spent four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, including the 2018 campaign when he had five interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was also a member of Ottawa’s 104th Grey Cup winning team.

The 27-year-old is a two-time East Division all-star and has recorded 166 tackles and nine interceptions over the course of his CFL career.

Jones has 101 receptions for 1,472 yards and four touchdowns over his four-year CFL career, all spent with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 28-year-old caught 22 passes for 319 yards in 18 games last season.