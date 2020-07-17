Edmonton's mayor says a preliminary assessment shows storm damage to Rogers Place is not structural and the arena will be able to hold upcoming National Hockey League games.

Don Iveson says photos of last night's flooding and damage to the arena's roof are concerning.

But he says it appears there is only cosmetic damage to the roof's surface.

He says the four-year-old arena, part of a $613.7-million project in the Edmonton's downtown, is sound.

Oilers Entertainment Group, which owns the arena, has said the storm caused water leaks in an entrance hallway and smaller leaks elsewhere, but the venue will be ready for NHL hockey.

Edmonton and Toronto were chosen to be hub cities for the NHL playoffs that were suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Teams are to arrive in the cities in just over a week and games are to start Aug. 1.