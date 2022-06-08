The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to close in on the 2022 Memorial Cup as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 4 of the Western Hockey League Championship tonight.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN3, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 10pm et/7pm pt.

The Oil Kings dominated the Thunderbirds in Game 3, the first of the series to be played in Seattle, on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead. Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa stopped all 21 shots he faced, posting a shutout in the 4-0 victory.

Jakub Demek, Simon Kubicek, Kaiden Guhle and Carter Souch scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the hosts 37-21. Souch has recorded a goal in seven straight games this playoffs. 

Thomas Milic allowed three goals on 36 shots in the 4-0 defeat, with the fourth being scored on an open net. He has a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average to this point in the playoffs. 

Following Wednesday's Game 4, the series will shift back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday.