Oil Kings look to take control against Thunderbirds in Game 4 of WHL Championship on TSN

Cossa on what shutout does for Oil Kings' confidence in series

The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to close in on the 2022 Memorial Cup as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 4 of the Western Hockey League Championship tonight.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN3, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 10pm et/7pm pt.

The Oil Kings dominated the Thunderbirds in Game 3, the first of the series to be played in Seattle, on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead. Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa stopped all 21 shots he faced, posting a shutout in the 4-0 victory.

Jakub Demek, Simon Kubicek, Kaiden Guhle and Carter Souch scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the hosts 37-21. Souch has recorded a goal in seven straight games this playoffs.

Thomas Milic allowed three goals on 36 shots in the 4-0 defeat, with the fourth being scored on an open net. He has a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average to this point in the playoffs.

Following Wednesday's Game 4, the series will shift back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday.